Observe Friday as dry day: Amritsar district Health Department

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Ahead of the monsoon season, the district Health Department has advised the residents to observe every Friday as a dry day and use it for changing water in coolers, pots, removing junk from the open and to ensure that no mosquito breeding takes place. The advisory has come in the wake of dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases reported every year. Though chikungunya cases are a rarity in the district, dengue and malaria cases are reported in abundance. District health officials stated that mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria are preventable if mosquitoes are not allowed to breed. Civil Surgeon Charanjit Singh said people should not let water accumulate in and outside their houses and always cover drinking water kept in utensils so that it does not help in mosquito-breeding. Water in coolers should be changed every week, he said. He advised people to ensure that waste water discard bins at the rear of refrigerators must be cleaned every week. Dr Singh said though no case of dengue had been reported so far, it was imperative for people to take precautions.