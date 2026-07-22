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Home / Amritsar / Obsolete vehicles choke roads in Dinanagar

Obsolete vehicles choke roads in Dinanagar

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Scores of obsolete and unclaimed vehicles have been chaotically parked on both sides of the local police station, violating the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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This is apart from the fact that the area witnesses regular traffic jams as a girls senior secondary school and two private hospitals are located in the vicinity.

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Vehicles, which are case properties, have been stationed on the APK road and the railway over bridge-Singowal road. Case property refers to any physical item, like these vehicles, documents or assets collected as evidence during an investigation which has to be presented before a judge during a trial.

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In January, Dinanagar MLA Aruna Chaudhary had written to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav saying, “No action seems to have been taken as far as shifting of vehicles from berms of roads is concerned. This is an accident-prone road. Please issue orders to the Gurdaspur SSP to clear the road.”

“Commuters driving down the railway overbridge have to sharply negotiate the trucks and cars parked outside the police station to avoid hitting them,” she said.

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Last year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ruled that keeping seized vehicles outside the police station premises served no useful purpose and it leads to irreversible decay, depreciation and environmental harm. The court had directed the state to use digital evidence, including photography and videography, instead of parking the vehicles. It had set a 90-day deadline for the police authorities to decide on the disposal of these vehicles.

A few months ago, then Punjab Local Bodies Minister Sanjeev Arora had ordered the systematic removal of these vehicles to designated yards outside urban areas.

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