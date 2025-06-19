Octogenarian transfers property, fails to get ‘Inteqal’ registered even after 3 years

In stark contrast to the state government’s claims of introducing “easy registry” and other measures to facilitate citizens’ access to revenue department services, residents continue to face difficulties and are at the mercy of patwaris.

A glaring example of this is the plight of 80-year-old retired Professor Avtar Singh Uppal, who has been struggling for three years to get the “inteqal” of his property registered. Prof Uppal had transferred his property in Leharka village of Majitha sub-tehsil to his son and grandson in February 2023, but despite paying the registration fee and other charges, the patwari concerned has failed to do his duty.

Prof Uppal expressed his frustration, saying, “I fail to understand why the patwari hasn’t registered the ‘inteqal’ despite receiving the fee and documents. It’s been over a year since I submitted all the papers, and I’m still running from pillar to post to get my work done.”

To make matters worse, Prof Uppal’s Right to Information (RTI) application filed on May 12 to inquire about the delay, has not elicited any response. “It’s been over a month and I haven’t received even a phone call from the department. I’ve lost faith in the government’s claims of streamlining revenue services,” he said.

Prof Uppal’s experience highlights the chasm between the government’s initiatives and the reality on the ground. Despite the introduction of “easy registry” and online services, the role of patwaris remains crucial, and citizens are still dependent on them to get their work done.

The professor’s anguish is palpable as he questions the effectiveness of the government’s efforts. “How can the government claim to have streamlined services when patwaris are still harassing the public? It’s the government’s responsibility to ensure that services are delivered efficiently, but here I’m left to fend for myself at this age,” he lamented.

Prof Uppal’s case underscores the need for the government to take concrete steps to ensure that its initiatives are implemented effectively and that citizens can access services without hassle.