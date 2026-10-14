Of 717 applicants, 10 picked for temporary cracker sale permit

The district administration today conducted a draw at the meeting hall of the District Administrative Complex to select applicants for temporary licences to sell firecrackers ahead of the festive season.

The draw was held in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Pallavi Mishra, DCP Jugraj Singh and ACP Parwinder Kaur.

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Providing details, Dalwinderjit said 717 applications had been received for firecracker sale licences, of which 10 applicants were selected through the draw. He clarified that only green firecrackers approved by CSIR-NEERI would be permitted for sale.

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The draw was conducted in accordance with the directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Civil Writ Petition No. 23548 of 2017. The Deputy Commissioner further stated that only applicants selected through the draw who obtained the requisite licences would be permitted to sell firecrackers during the prescribed hours.

He directed firecracker vendors to ensure adequate safety arrangements at their stalls and strictly comply with the rules and instructions issued by the government. He added that necessary safety arrangements had been made at the designated firecracker sale sites.

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Legal action would be taken against anyone found selling firecrackers without a valid licence, he warned.

The applicants selected through the draw are Yuvraj Singh, Anu Arora, Paramjit Kaur, Bobby, Sonia Kapoor, Balbir Singh, Manmeet, Ridhima Kaur, Balwinder Singh and Harsimranjit Singh.