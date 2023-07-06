official inspects NCC training camp

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: On the fifth day of the annual training camp of 2nd Punjab Air Squadron NCC Amritsar being organised at Dashmesh Parivar International Public School, Aima Kalan, Group Commander Brigadier Rohit Kumar inspected the camp on Wednesday. He expressed his satisfaction over the training tasks performed by cadets at the camp. The aero model display and NCC subject classes were the catchy events of the day inspection. ANO Sanjeev Datta, Second Officer Balbir Singh, Girdhari Lal and others were also present on the occasion. A total of 470 cadets from Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Pathankot and Gurdaspur are participating in the camp.

Training programme for teachers

A three-day teacher training programme began today at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran. The programme has been organised by the Chief Khalsa Diwan, Amritsar. On the first day today, 350 teachers from different schools being run under the management of Chief Khalsa Diwan in Patti, Sursingh, Burj Marhana, Chabal, Kasel, Piddi, Kapurthala, Uccha Pind, Asal Uttar, Naushehra Dhalla and Ghasitpur attended the training. The teachers were given inputs relating to cyber security. A team from the district police including ASI Harjit Singh, in-charge cyber cell, head constables Kanwaljit Kaur and Manohar Lal (cyber expert), shared valuable information with the teachers. Malti Narang, Principal, Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Sursingh, guided the teachers by sharing effective teaching strategies for professional development. Harjit Singh, Gurinder Singh and Randeep Singh from the managing committee also addressed the participants.

Three-day workshop concludes

On the concluding day of the three-day teachers' workshop organised at Nishan-E-Sikhi Charitable Trust, Khadoor Sahib, Manpreet Singh Manna Pro Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, the chief guest, interacted with the teachers and talked about the New Education Policy.