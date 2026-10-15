Official inspects schools, interacts with students in Tarn Taran

Deputy District Education Officer (Elementary) Rajinder Kaur visited various government schools in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday.

During the visit, she visited government elementary schools in Kakka Kandiala, Tharu, Fatehchak and the block elementary education office in Mallian.

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She went to classrooms and directly interacted with students to review academic standards. Addressing the students, Rajinder said education did not just give one degrees, but also the power to think. She motivated students to dream big and work hard to fulfil these.

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Apart from this, she also checked the cleanliness of the schools, mid-day meal preparations, teachers’ diaries and student notebooks, attendance registers etc.