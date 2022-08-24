Officials begin awareness drive on banned pesticides

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 23

With the state government banning the use of 10 pesticides for use on basmati to check the higher pesticide residual than the permitted maximum limit, the Agriculture Department has started a drive to create awareness among the pesticide dealers and the farming community.

The government had recently banned the sale, stocking, distribution and use of 10 chemicals — acephate, buprofenzin, chloropyriphos, methamidophos, propioconazole, thaimethoxam, profenofos, isoprothiolane, carbendazim and tricyclazole.

The basmati sown in the region is mostly exported to other countries. However, past experiences have shown that due to higher pesticide residual, its export samples had often failed resulting in loss to exporters and cultivators.

While views of pesticide sellers, exporters and the farming community differ on the ban of use of these chemicals, the fact still remains that basmati rice with higher pesticide residues does not find favours with importers from many foreign countries, especially the UAE and Europe.

Agriculture Department officials stated that the field staff were asked to suggest alternative chemicals to farmers in case need arises so that pesticide residue levels are kept at the lowest level.

Chief Agriculture Officer, Tarn Taran, Harpal Singh Pannu said the pesticide dealers too were sensitised to the issue and asked to comply with the orders of the state government.