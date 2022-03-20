Officials booked for criminal breach of trust, corruption

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

The police have booked an auditor-cum-BDPO and an audit clerk for allegedly misappropriating Rs 6.54 lakh issued as allowance for sarpanches and safari karamcharis of the Chogwan block.

The Panchayat Department detected the misappropriation following a departmental probe after it suspected some discrepancies in the records.

Following a complaint filed by the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPC), Gurpreet Singh, the Lopoke police have booked auditor Gurmeet Singh Chahal, who was having additional charge of Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) at that time along with Gurwinderpal Singh, audit clerk, for criminal breach of trust and corruption.

Gurpreet Singh submitted a complaint to the police of March 11. In the complaint, he alleged that the duo had misappropriated funds released as allowance. Following departmental probe, the department took opinion of district attorney legal in this regard. After the opinion the matter was forwarded to the police department for appropriate action.

Amrik Singh, SHO, Lopoke police station, said a case under Section 409-B of IPC and Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Gurmeet Singh and Gurwinderpal Singh.

As per sources, a total of Rs 21.32 lakh were issued to the BDPO, Chogwan, in between year 2017 to 2019 as allowance for as many as 103 sarpanches and 103 safai karamacharies. Out of which allowance of 17 sarpanches were never transferred in their accounts. Similarly, no allowance was transferred in the accounts of even a single safai karamchari. As per the report a total of Rs 6.54 lakhs were allegedly bungled by the duo.