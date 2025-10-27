DT
Home / Amritsar / Officials, morcha coordinators vow to intensify fight against drug abuse

Officials, morcha coordinators vow to intensify fight against drug abuse

DC Dalvinderjit Singh, Police Commissioner Bhullar review anti-drug measures

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
District and police officials during a meeting with coordinators of Nasha Mukti Morcha in Amritsar on Sunday.
In order to strengthen the fight against drug abuse, newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner Dalvinderjit Singh, along with Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, held a meeting with the coordinators of the Nasha Mukti Morcha (Drug De-addiction Front) on Sunday. This meeting was held to discuss strategies for intensifying anti-drug initiatives across rural and urban areas of Amritsar district.

The meeting was also attended by Morcha in-charge and AAP leader Sonia Mann, Dikshit Dhawan, District in-charge (Urban Amritsar); Additional Deputy Commissioner Amandeep Kaur; and Additional Commissioner Surinder Singh, besides other senior officials.

During the meeting, the DC stressed on the need for close coordination between the administration and community volunteers.

“To eliminate drugs from society, we must build strong communication networks in our localities, identify every addict, trace the source of drugs and expose those supplying them. Only then can we uproot this menace,” he pointed out.

Bhullar reiterated that Punjab Police was working tirelessly to curb drug smuggling and consumption but stressed that public cooperation is crucial. He said the police had made considerable recoveries and arrested a large number of drug traffickers apart from demolishing their properties of notorious drug peddlers and criminals since the launch of state wide anti drug campaign.

“We also referred many addicts for treatment at de-addiction centres. This mission will continue relentlessly until drugs are completely eradicated,” he said.

Sonia Mann pointed out that the coordination among coordinators and the police and district administration has improved considerably. She said the use of new technology in this endeavour would be launched soon.

Dikshit Dhawan presented a report on the achievements of the coordinators in Amritsar city and assured them of full administrative support to continue their efforts in rehabilitating addicts and spreading awareness.

