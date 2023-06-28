Officials raid shops, seize 435-kg plastic in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 27

In the raids conducted at different shops and commercial establishments in the town on Tuesday, officials of the district administration seized 435-kg plastic material from them.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur, a team of the officials led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Amninder Kaur, SDM Rajnish Arora and MC Executive Officer Kamaljit Singh conducted the raids in commercial establishments and shops. Employees of the municipal council too were part of the team.

The team conducted raids in shops along the Railway Station road, around the Gandhi Municipal park, Char Khambha Chowk and other spots.