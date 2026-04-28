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Home / Amritsar / Officials told to accelerate wheat lifting process in Tarn Taran district

Officials told to accelerate wheat lifting process in Tarn Taran district

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:57 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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A view of the Tarn Taran grain market.
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Deputy Commissioner Rahul has stated that wheat procurement is progressing smoothly in the mandis across the district.

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He said that by Monday evening, a total of 6,07,149 metric tonnes of wheat had arrived, out of which 5,94,352 metric tonnes had been procured by various agencies. He added that Rs 1,239.12 crore has been paid to farmers for the procured crop within the stipulated time frame.

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The Deputy Commissioner has directed officials to further expedite the lifting process. Providing agency-wise details, the official said that 2,00,914 metric tonnes (MT) were procured by Pangrain, 1,62,785 MT by Markfed, 1,25,737 MT by PUNSUP, 92,945 MT by the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC), 11,182 MT by the FCI and 789 MT by private traders.

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He said that the government is committed to purchasing every grain brought to the mandis by farmers. However, the pace of lifting remains slow, prompting the official to issue strict instructions to accelerate the process. Large heaps of wheat can be seen at the Tarn Taran mandi, due to which officials are hesitant to provide updated figures.

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