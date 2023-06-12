Officials told to complete ASCL projects within stipulated time

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 11

Director, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, GS Dhillon today conducted a review meeting of the development projects being undertaken by the Smart City and other agencies. Dhillon instructed the officials to compete the projects within the stipulated time-frame.

Several important projects are currently being implemented in the city by the ASCL. These include the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) under which CCTV cameras will be installed, smart road around the walled city, 24x7 canal-based water supply, e-auto project, Skywalk at Gurudwara Saheedan Sahib and Kairon Market multi-storey automated car parking.

Dhillon said that all the projects should be completed by March 31, 2024.

Detailed information about the projects was given by Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, who is also the CEO of ASCL. Rishi said that around 80 per cent work of CCTV installation under the ICCC project has been completed. A total of 1,115 cameras were supposed to be installed at 409 places in the city, out of which about 790 have been installed. Out of these, the linking of 117 cameras has been completed. The project will be completed by June 30.

Smart Road project will also be completed by December 31. Nearly one-third of the canal-based water supply scheme is also over. Sandeep Singh, Superintending Civil Engineer, Lata Chauhan, Executive Engineer, Prem Kumar, Project Coordinator and members of the Smart City team were also present in the meeting.