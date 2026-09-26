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Home / Amritsar / Officials visit central jail in Amritsar, write off caste bias

Officials visit central jail in Amritsar, write off caste bias

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:23 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Officials at the central jail in Amritsar on Friday.
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District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Jatinder Kaur today inspected the Central Jail here and found no instance of caste-based discrimination or major irregularity.

The inspection was conducted in compliance with the Supreme Court directions in Sukanya Shantha versus Union of India, which require regular prison inspections to check caste-based discrimination and other discriminatory practices.

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DLSA secretary Amardeep Singh Bains and other officials visited various barracks, langar and kitchen, OOATS, internee camp, ladies ward, high-security cells and the jail hospital. Sanitation, accommodation, food, security, medical facilities and other basic amenities provided to inmates were reviewed.

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The members also interacted with inmates to listen to their grievances and welfare concerns. No complaint of caste-based discrimination or other discriminatory practice came to their notice. The board also did not find any major deficiency requiring immediate intervention.

The jail authorities were directed to ensure that inmates were not discriminated against on the basis of caste, gender, disability or any other prohibited ground. They were also advised to maintain hygiene, food quality, security and medical care and remain responsive to inmates' legitimate grievances.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner Pallavi Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Dr Rajinderpal Kaur, and representatives of various departments, including the Punjab Skill Development Mission, Agriculture, Education, Social Security, Public Works Department and Industries and Commerce, were also present during the inspection.

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