Old pension scheme: Ministerial staff to show black flags to Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

The employees protesting for the revival of old pension scheme (OPS) has announced to show black flags to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after the government cancelled the meeting of Purani Pension Bahali Sangarsh Committee leaders with the Cabinet sub-committee constituted for deliberations on the issue. The meeting was scheduled for December 7.

Leaders of the sangharsh committee said senior government officials had fixed the appointment when the employees earlier announced to show black flags to CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal during their visit to Sangrur.

Committee leader Jatin Sharma said, “The government had earlier issued a notification on November 18 last year regarding the revival of the old pension scheme. But even after a year, the same orders have not been implemented.” Sharma said the Aam Aadmi Party had also advertised the decision regarding the revival of the old pension scheme not in Punjab but also in many other states.

Narinder Singh, leader of the employees, said earlier in February this year when the Purani Pension Bahali Sangharsh Committee had announced to hold a protest rally, the finance minister had fixed a meeting with them for April 6 where the minister announced that the Standard Operating Procedure for the OPS would be announced within two months. “More than six months later, the government has not only broken its promise, but also seemed in no mood to hold a dialogue with the employees,” he said.

The sangharsh committee leaders stated that the CM would be greeted with black flags wherever he would visit in the state. They stated that the protest would be intensified if the government did not fulfil its promises.

#Bhagwant Mann