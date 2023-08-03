Old sabzi mandi turns into breeding ground for mosquitoes in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 2

At a time when the threat of dengue looms large over the city, the constant dumping of rotten vegetable and fruits at the abandoned land of old Sabzi mandi situated outside the Hall Gate is an open invite to mosquitoes.

Earlier, very few shops selling fruit would dump garbage. Now, citizens say the problem has aggravated as about eight months ago, some rehriwallahs, who sell farm fresh fruits and vegetables on carts, were shifted from outside Ram Bagh Gate to the road adjoining the old sabzi mandi.

Kanwaljit Singh, a city resident, said a large tract of land lying unused for the past nearly two decades had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes as shopkeepers, especially fruit sellers, are dumping their waste. The vegetable market was shifted to Vallah in 2004. However, even after nearly two decades, the government has failed to put the prime commercial land to some good use. The vacant land has turned into a garbage dump, turning a safe haven for mosquitoes, pests and reptiles.

Arun Malhotra, a resident who passes daily by the land, said, “A foul smell remains in the air in the area as fruit and vegetable sellers dump waste, including rotten ones, at the site. Obviously, the chances of the spread of dengue or other diseases increase during the rains as rainwater gets accumulated around the decaying garbage heaps.”

Officials of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation said they would keep a watchful eye on the land so that it could not be rendered into a landfill. The garbage would be lifted soon, they assured.

