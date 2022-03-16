Olympian Bhavani wins gold in national fencing meet

Amritsar, March 15
Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi, who was participating in the National Fencing Championships being held at the GNDU, won her first gold medal in the Saber event. Bhavani, who was representing Tamil Nadu, was the only athlete to compete in the individual fencing event for the first time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games during the senior championships. She was awarded by Amritsar District Fencing Association President Sardar Jaswant Singh Dhillon for her feat. GNDU is hosting the 32nd Senior National Fencing Championship. As many as 561 fencing players, 39 coaches and 41 managers are participating in the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...