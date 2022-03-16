Olympian Bhavani wins gold in national fencing meet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi, who was participating in the National Fencing Championships being held at the GNDU, won her first gold medal in the Saber event. Bhavani, who was representing Tamil Nadu, was the only athlete to compete in the individual fencing event for the first time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games during the senior championships. She was awarded by Amritsar District Fencing Association President Sardar Jaswant Singh Dhillon for her feat. GNDU is hosting the 32nd Senior National Fencing Championship. As many as 561 fencing players, 39 coaches and 41 managers are participating in the event.