O&M workers will get all benefits: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Amritsar, May 13
Employees of operation and maintenance (O&M) wing held a meeting with the MC Commissioner and discussed the issue being faced by them. In the meeting superintending engineer O&M Satinder Mahajan, executive engineer Lata Chauhan, secretary Rajinder Kumar Sharma and superintendent Ashish Kumar were also present. During the meeting the representatives of the O&M unions asked regarding the service benefits of the employees working under Amritsar Water and Waste Water Management Limited Company.
MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that the way the ground water level in Punjab was depleting and in many places the water was mixing with toxic elements, due to which various diseases were out breaking. It is the effort of the government to establish such water and waste water management system in every city and town of Punjab where clean drinking water can be made available to the people through canal water, he said. In the first phase, the project is being started in four big cities of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala. Infrastructure is being prepared for the start of this canal water supply scheme in Amritsar and Ludhiana. He said that this project was a part of Municipal Corporation Amritsar and the employees working in it will get all the benefits of their employment as per the rules of Municipal Corporation. There will be no loss of salary, PF, pension or retirement benefits.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka
BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...
Karnataka verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36
Karnataka poll results: 'Vocal for local' trumps BJP's national pitch
Congress wins most of ST seats, a huge dent to PM’s tribal p...
Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner
Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha
Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh
AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, co...