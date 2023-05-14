O&M workers will get all benefits: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

Employees of operation and maintenance (O&M) wing held a meeting with the MC Commissioner and discussed the issue being faced by them. In the meeting superintending engineer O&M Satinder Mahajan, executive engineer Lata Chauhan, secretary Rajinder Kumar Sharma and superintendent Ashish Kumar were also present. During the meeting the representatives of the O&M unions asked regarding the service benefits of the employees working under Amritsar Water and Waste Water Management Limited Company.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that the way the ground water level in Punjab was depleting and in many places the water was mixing with toxic elements, due to which various diseases were out breaking. It is the effort of the government to establish such water and waste water management system in every city and town of Punjab where clean drinking water can be made available to the people through canal water, he said. In the first phase, the project is being started in four big cities of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala. Infrastructure is being prepared for the start of this canal water supply scheme in Amritsar and Ludhiana. He said that this project was a part of Municipal Corporation Amritsar and the employees working in it will get all the benefits of their employment as per the rules of Municipal Corporation. There will be no loss of salary, PF, pension or retirement benefits.