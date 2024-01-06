On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 5

The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the municipal corporation has started taking action against illegal buildings by working on the report of the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the Local Bodies Department here on Friday.

The MC Joint Commissioner has instructed the MTP wing to take action against the illegal buildings mentioned in the CVO’s report. A team of the CVO had inspected illegal constructions in the city last month and a list of 28 illegal buildings was prepared by the CVO team where gross violations have been reported.

Out of these 28 illegal buildings, seven buildings are in North Zone, eight buildings in East Zone, nine buildings in Central Zone and two buildings each in West and South Zone. The team of Chief Vigilance Officer was asked to demolish illegal parts of these buildings constructed by violating the building by-laws in the city. The CVO asked his team to take action against all these buildings by January 15.

On the CVO’s order, action was taken by the MTP wing against four buildings being constructed illegally. The shuttering of the lintel of the building being constructed on the back side of Celebration Mall was demolished. The building on the back side of Smile Center Mall Road and another under-construction building opposite Canara Bank on Majitha Road was demolished. The building being constructed along Harpreet Hospital Mall Road was sealed. MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh stated that action would be taken against illegal buildings on a regular basis.

The CVO report also recommended action against the officers concerned of the MTP wing, who allowed violations and did not take action on time. In the report given by the CVO to the Local Bodies Secretary, the involvement of MTP wing officials has been clearly mentioned. The report pointed out illegal constructions at Ghala Mala Chowk, Mall Road, Ashok Chowk, Vijay Nagar Colony, Circular Road, Majitha Road, Defence Colony and Mall Road, where action is expected in the next few days.