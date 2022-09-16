On Day 2, MC collects Rs 39.6L property tax

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

On the second consecutive day, the property tax wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed several commercial properties in the west zone.

The MC teams are sealing the properties of the defaulters, to whom notices of sealing had already been given. During the drive, most of the traders paid the tax on the spot to avoid sealing.

Under the drive, West Zone Superintendent Harbans Lal, Inspector Ravinder Pal, Inspectors Tarsem Singh, Satinder Singh and their team along with the police force, sealed Sharma Dairy, Sonu Footwear and a juice bar in the Kot Khalsa area. Around seven defaulter property owners paid tax on the spot. The MC also sealed a mobile tower in the area.

On the other hand, the MC is offering 10 per cent rebate to those, who had deposited their current tax (2022-2023) before September 30. Today, the MC collected tax worth Rs 39.69 lakh. In this way, Rs 12.94 crore tax has been collected so far in this fiscal.