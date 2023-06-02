On the run for 4 years, PO lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 1

The city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a case of theft and house-breaking. The accused has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Rameshwar Colony, Abadpura in Jalandhar.

According to the police, Rahul was wanted in a case registered against him under Section 457, 380, 411 and 34 of the IPC at police division number 6 in 2018. He had been absconding for more than four years. Police officials said a local court had in April this year declared Rahul as PO. Since then, the police was on the look out for him.

Following a tip-off, he was arrested from his residence at Rameshwar Colony on Thursday.