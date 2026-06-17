Once arch-rivals, Laxmi Kanta Chawla & Prof Darbari Lal on same page now

Once arch-rivals and known for delivering fiery speeches, BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla and Congress leader Prof Darbari Lal have now come on one page, as “corrupt politicians are yielding space to non-political entities like the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)”.

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Once, their rivalry was so keen that BJP and Congress, respectively, could not think of any other candidate from the Amritsar Central Assembly constituency. They contested four Assembly elections against each other — in 1985, 1992, 1997 and 2002. Both won two elections against each other. The result of their Assembly seat used to be among the most-watched in Punjab. They never went to their party offices to seek ticket. Instead, senior leaders of their parties used to approach them to contest the election.

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Both are presently above 80 years of age, having been were born in undivided India. They weathered several political storms, saw the Partition of India, migration of refugees, Punjabi Suba Movement, formation of present-day Punjab, Emergency and the militant movement.

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Three-time MLA Darbari Lal, commenting on the present generation of politicians, said they are corrupt as political parties give ticket to the affluent and ignore their party workers and their years of service.

He added that these affluent leaders do not have any regard for social boundaries, etiquettes and do not feel embarrassed when exposed. Instead, their supporters go to receive them at their release from jail with pomp and show. Earlier, when people with limited economic means were given ticket, they used to think hard before taking any decision that could bring disrepute to him and his family.

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He said that these days, politicians are known for leading luxurious lifestyles, wearing shoes and wrist watches worth lakhs and owning flashy cars. The mindless pursuit to acquire material wealth has forced them to take unjust decisions.

Laxmi Kanta Chawla remained a legislator thrice and was a Cabinet Minister in the Parkash Singh Badal government. She had cycled her way to Punjab Assembly to attend a session after learning about a taunt by a legislator.

She said the present flock of leaders are running after power and wealth. Citing the case of the en-masse exodus of TMC leaders, she said they are giving out a message that they are with the party that has won.

She said democracy functions well with a strong Opposition. “But instead of loktantra (democracy), we have notetantra (money-run government) and mukka-tantra (muscle power-run government)”.

Chawla recalled that she was serving as a lecturer at BBK DAV College here when she was asked by the party to contest the Amritsar nagar palika election in 1972, which she won. “In all, Rs 740 were spent during the course of the election and I deposited ‘sehre’ (garlands of money) worth Rs 125 with the party office,” she recalled. Now, the scene has entirely changed and a councillor spends in lakhs on his campaign.