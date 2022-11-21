One arrested for Rs 45K fraud

Tarn Taran, November 20
The police arrested Harwinder Kaur of Dial Rajputan on Sunday for defrauding a woman of Rs 45,000.
The other accused in the case, Rajbir Singh of Dial Rajputan, is still at large. Investigation officer Kulbir Singh said Harwinder Kaur, had been arrested. The accused have been booked under the IPC.
