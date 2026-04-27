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Home / Amritsar / One arrested for consuming drugs in Tarn Taran

One arrested for consuming drugs in Tarn Taran

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:05 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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The city police, led by Sub-Inspector Tania Handa, arrested a drug addict from the Railway Road area near a drain. The accused has been identified as Kamal Kumar, alias Kaku, a resident of the local Nanaksar locality. Sub-Inspector Tania Handa stated that a police team was on patrol in the area when the accused was spotted moving under the influence of an intoxicant. During questioning, the accused admitted that he had consumed the drug he was carrying. He further informed the police that he is a habitual addict and consumes whatever substances are available to him. The police registered a case against the accused under Sections 27, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act.
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