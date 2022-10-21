One arrested for ‘hurting’ religious sentiments

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 20

The police have arrested a resident of Sanghna village for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of some people. The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar while his accomplices Varinder Kumar, Simran Kumar and Nishan Singh of the same village are at large. A video had gone viral on social media in which the accused allegedly used abusive language against a religious preacher. Following the complaint, the police booked four persons under Sections 295-A and 500 of the IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.