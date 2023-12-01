One arrested for illegal sand mining

Amritsar, November 30
After intercepting a truck carrying illegally excavated sand from the Beas river bed, the police have arrested a man identified as Surjit Singh, a resident of Baicha village in Tanda.
Assistant sub-inspector Surinderpal Singh said during patrolling in the Beas area, the police received a tip-off that Surjit Singh was involved in illegal sand mining and was going on a truck bearing registration PB-07-BW-9537 carrying illegally mined sand towards Beas town.
The police intercepted the truck near Cheema Bath village turn. When demanded, Surjit Singh could not produce any document regarding sand loaded on his truck. A case was registered under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 21 (1) of the Mining Act against him.
