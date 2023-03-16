One arrested for molesting teenage girl

Tarn Taran, March 15
Harpreet Singh Gora, a resident of Plasaur Kalan, was arrested by the city police on Tuesday for molesting a teenage girl of the same village.
The victim in a statement to the police alleged that on March 4 she was alone in her house when the suspect gained entry into her house and molested her.
A case under Section 354-A of the IPC and 8 of the POCSO Act, 2012, had been registered against the accused on Tuesday.
