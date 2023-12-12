One arrested for smuggling drugs via drones across LoC

Tarn Taran, December 11
The Sarai Amanat Khan police led by SHO Narinder Singh arrested a drug smuggler, part of a three-member gang, with 1.010 kg of heroin from a canal bridge in Naushehra on Sunday. The arrested suspect is a resident of Dhala village.
The gang was involved in receiving consignments brought through drones from across the LoC. Two of his accomplices have absconded. The police are conducing raids on their hideouts to arrest them. SSP Ashwani Kapur said the arrested gang member was identified as Malkit Singh and those absconding were identified as Jaspreet Singh Jaggu and Mukhtiar Singh.
The SSP said the gang was receiving consignments from across the border, which were sent through drones, into the Indian territory. A case was registered against the three suspects in this connection.
