One arrested for violation of Excise Act

Tarn Taran, January 8
A police party from the Khalra police station has arrested one Devinder Singh, a resident of Narli village, under the Excise Act.
ASI Kulbir Singh said during a raid at the house of suspect Devinder Singh, the police party recovered a working still, 1,500 ml of illicit liquor and 100 litre of lahan. The suspect was arrested on the spot, by the police.
A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against the suspect, the ASI said.
