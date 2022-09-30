One arrested on charge of fraud

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Sadar police have arrested Jeewan Lal Arora of Mustafabad area on the charge of fraud after the local police along with an official of the International Corporate Vigilance Alliance (ICVA) group raided a grocery store. Sanjiv Kumar, manager of the group, told the police that the accused, who runs a grocery store in Mustafabad, was selling fake Tata salt. The police recovered 50 packets of 1-kg salt, besides loose salt around 150 kg. They also seized a bundle of packets with Tata salt written on it, besides a packaging machine from the spot. The police have registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC and Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act against him. TNS

Miscreant targets jewellery shop

Amritsar: An unidentified person decamped with a gold ring from a jewellery showroom in Krori Chowk area falling under the Division C police station on Wednesday. Hardeep Singh, owner of the jewellery house, said the robber tried to snatch a box of gold rings, but he threw the box on the floor and raised an alarm. The accused fled away with only one ring which he wore while checking. They said the accused was armed with a pistol. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 450 of the IPC in this regard and a probe was on to identify and nab him. TNS

2,000 crackers seized, 1 held

Amritsar: The Gate Hakima police have confiscated over 2,000 firecrackers from Ajaysher Gill, a resident of Baba Jeewan Singh Colony. This was the fifth seizure made by the police in the past fortnight regarding illegally collecting and selling firecrackers. A case under Section 9-B of the Explosives Act was registered against him in this regard. TNS

Two booked for abducting teen

Tarn Taran: The Tarn Taran Sadar police booked two persons for abducting a teenage girl on Wednesday when the victim had gone to the village market. The accused have been identified as Kali and his friend Nikku, both natives of Bhaini Sidhvan village. The mother of the victim in her complaint to the Sadar police alleged that the accused Kali in connivance with his friend Nikku kidnapped the girl on the pretext of marrying her. The accused have been booked under Sections 363 and 366-B of the IPC. OC

Mill’s machinery stolen, 4 booked

Tarn Taran: Arwinderpal Singh, general manager of a Cooperative Sugar Mill at Sheron, in a complaint to the Sarhali police said four persons of Sheron village trespassed on the mill’s premises about two months ago and stole parts of machines and some machinery. The mill has been lying closed for the past 16 years. The accused had been identified as Jassa Singh, Gopi, Pappu Singh and his son Babu of Sheron village and they were at large, said the police. A case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered.