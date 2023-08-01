One arrested with 100 gm of heroin

Tarn Taran, July 31
A team from the local CIA led by sub-inspector Salwant Singh arrested a person with 100 grams of heroin on Saturday near Aladinpur village. The accused has been identified as Rashpal Singh Fauji of Sangha village.
The police officer said that the team was on routine patrolling to check the drug menace under ‘drug-free India’ when the accused was arrested from Aladinpur. A case under Section 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused by the Sadar police, Tarn Taran, on Saturday.
