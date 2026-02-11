One arrested with 102 gms of heroin

A team of the Sarai Amanat Khan police, led by ASI Nirmal Singh, on Wednesday arrested a man with 102 grams of heroin. The suspect was identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Cheema Khurd village here.

Advertisement

The ASI said the accused was roaming in the area in a suspicious manner. When frisked, the police recovered 102 grams of heroin from him. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

Advertisement

The accused was produced before a court here today. He was sent to police custody for two days.