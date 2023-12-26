One arrested with 20 grams of heroin

Tarn Taran, December 25
One person was arrested on Sunday by the Khemkaran police with 20 grams of heroin. The accused has been identified as Arpal Singh alias Arsal Singh, a resident of Khemkaran, in Tarn Taran.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Sahib Singh said the accused was arrested by a patrolling party of the police when he was found moving under suspicious circumstances in the village.
A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psycotropic Substances Act has been registered in this regard, added the Assistant Sub-Inspector.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai
The aircraft, an Airbus A340, landed in Mumbai shortly after...
J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders
Court of Inquiry begins | Police register murder case
Pakistan: In a first, Hindu woman files nomination for 2024 General Election
Saveera Parkash has officially submitted her nomination pape...