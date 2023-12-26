One arrested with 20 grams of heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 25

One person was arrested on Sunday by the Khemkaran police with 20 grams of heroin. The accused has been identified as Arpal Singh alias Arsal Singh, a resident of Khemkaran, in Tarn Taran.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sahib Singh said the accused was arrested by a patrolling party of the police when he was found moving under suspicious circumstances in the village.

A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psycotropic Substances Act has been registered in this regard, added the Assistant Sub-Inspector.

#Tarn Taran