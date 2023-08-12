One arrested with 5-kg heroin

Tarn Taran, August 11
A team of Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, on Thursday busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of one drug smuggler after recovering 5-kg heroin from his possession. This was stated by SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan here on Friday.
The arrested accused has been identified as Harpal Singh, alias Bhala, a resident of Lakhna village (Tarn Tarn). The accused was arrested from near Van Tara Singh village while driving motorcycle (PB46T 4291). The SSP said the consignment was dropped by a drone that came from across the border. The value of the consignment is estimated to be worth Rs 25 crore in the international market.
SSP said in a search operation, the Counter Intelligence team apprehended the accused. The SSP said as per preliminary investigations, the accused was actively involved in trans-border drug smuggling. The police investigation was on to identify Pak-based smugglers and the persons who were supposed to receive this consignment.
A case under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act had been registered at the Police Station State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.
