One arrested with country-made pistol

Amritsar, August 24
The Sadar police have arrested a man identified as Pargat Singh, a resident of Officers Colony, located on the Fatehgarh Churian road and recovered a country-made pistol from his possession.
According to the police, he had two criminal cases registered against him. A fresh case of the Arms Act was registered against him following seizure of the weapon.
Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), said he was arrested following the interrogation of Lovepreet Singh, alias Kaku, a resident of the Preet Nagar area. He was arrested by the police for possessing a country-made pistol and five live cartridges. Khosa said during questioning, Lovepreet confessed that he had sold a pistol to Pargat for Rs 20,000. He said the suspect was produced in the court and brought on police remand for further investigation.
