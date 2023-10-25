One arrested with country-made pistol

Amritsar, October 24
The police have arrested a man in connection with a firing incident that took place on June 21 here. The suspect was identified as Manga Singh, alias Chiku, of Labour Colony at Gate Hakima. The police also recovered a .32 bore pistol used in the crime and two bullets from him. He was remanded in police custody.
