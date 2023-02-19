One arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Cantonment police have arrested Dilbagh Masih of Chak Kalan village here for allegedly possessing 50-gm heroin. The police also impounded his scooter on which he was travelling. SI Kulwant Singh, in-charge, Gumtala police chowki, said the accused was nabbed at a check point. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. TNS

Woman dies in road mishap

Amritsar: A woman lost her life after being hit by a car, while crossing a road near Narula plot here. The unidentified accused fled the spot. The police have registered a case. Jasbir Singh, son of the deceased, Balbir Kaur, said the accused was driving the car rashly, which led to the incident. TNS

Lecture on Army job process

Amritsar: The Army Recruitment Office in association with the district administration conducted an awareness lecture-cum-demonstration on various recruitment opportunities under the Agnipath scheme here on Saturday.