One arrested with illegal weapon, bike

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 12

The Kathunangal police have arrested a man with an illegal pistol along with two live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle from his possession. The accused was identified as Gurbhinder Singh of Chatiwind Lehal village.

SP Gurpartap Singh Sahota said the police nabbed him during the checking of vehicles at a checkpoint near the Kathunangal bridge. He said Gurbhinder was travelling on a bike without number plate. He said during search the police recovered a .32 bore pistol.

He said the bike was a stolen one as he could not give a satisfactory answer to the police queries.