One arrested with pistol in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

The city police nabbed a person and recovered a country-made pistol from him on Monday. The accused has been identified as Amit Kumar. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) City-3, Amritsar, Abhimannyu Rana said under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Sukhpal Singh, a team led by SHO, Mohkampura police station, Binderjit Singh succeeded in arresting Amit Kumar in the case.

The complainant, Gurpreet Singh, had stated in his complaint that he drove a battery rickshaw and was present in his house on April 1, 2021. Around 9.30 pm, accused Roki, Sunny and Toppi entered his house. Rocky hit him with the handle of a pistol.

Amit Kumar revealed that the pistol which Roki used during the fight was given to Roki by him and later Roki returned this pistol. He gave it to his cousin Mashu and two other pistols were given to Gautam of Sharifpura, near Shivala Gate, Amritsar, and the other pistol to Sahil of Neeve Tung Batala Road, Amritsar.