One booked for abducting teen in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A 13-year-old girl was abducted from Khadoor Sahib by an acquaintance of the family about a week ago. Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Sabowal Dere (Talwandi Chaudhrian), was booked under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC by Goindwal Sahib police on Thursday. In her statement to the police, the victim’s mother stated that the accused abducted the girl on April 3 when she had gone to market. She alleged the accused had mala fide intention, so he abducted the victim on the pretext of marrying her. OC

SBS edu group founder dead

Tarn Taran: A known educationist, Ram Iqbal Bhardwaj (96), a resident of Patti town, who died on Thursday night, was cremated at Patti here on Friday. His cremation was attended by a large number of people. He was a great intellectual and visionary who contributed immensely to the field of education in rural belts of Patti, Amritsar, Ambala and Ferozepur. He was also the founder of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) group of educational institutions. Besides, he opened various schools and colleges of technical education. Being a JBT, he retired as a block elementary education officer (BEEO) from the Punjab Education Department. He was a rare example of humility and simplicity, who would be remembered for his immense contribution in the field of education. OC

Drugs seized from jail visitor

Tarn Taran: Staff of the Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, seized 418 intoxicating tablets from the possession of brother of a jail inmate on Thursday when he came to the jail to see his brother. The jail inmate and his brother have been booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act, 1894, and Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act by Goindwal Sahib police. The police said accused had been identified as Akashdeep Singh, jail inmate, and his brother Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Kirtowal. Arshdeep Singh had come to give his brother some items according to his requirement. On the basis of suspicion, jail staff checked the articles packed in the bag and found the intoxicants among them, said the police. OC

Training camp for farmers

Amritsar: A district-level training camp for farmers was organised by the Agriculture Department at the grain market in Jandiala Guru here on Thursday. A large number of farmers from the district attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Daljit Singh Gill informed farmers about the various schemes of the department. He said the department estimated paddy cultivation on nearly 1.80 lakh hectares in the district. The department had made all arrangements for pesticides and fertilisers required for the agriculture sector. He exhorted the farmers to stop burning crop residue to improve soil health and decrease pollution. Dr Gill stressed the need for direct seeding of rice crop, which saves water and input costs.