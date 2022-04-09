in brief

One booked for abducting teen in Tarn Taran

A 13-year-old girl was abducted from Khadoor Sahib by an acquaintance of the family about a week ago. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A 13-year-old girl was abducted from Khadoor Sahib by an acquaintance of the family about a week ago. Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Sabowal Dere (Talwandi Chaudhrian), was booked under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC by Goindwal Sahib police on Thursday. In her statement to the police, the victim’s mother stated that the accused abducted the girl on April 3 when she had gone to market. She alleged the accused had mala fide intention, so he abducted the victim on the pretext of marrying her. OC

SBS edu group founder dead

Tarn Taran: A known educationist, Ram Iqbal Bhardwaj (96), a resident of Patti town, who died on Thursday night, was cremated at Patti here on Friday. His cremation was attended by a large number of people. He was a great intellectual and visionary who contributed immensely to the field of education in rural belts of Patti, Amritsar, Ambala and Ferozepur. He was also the founder of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) group of educational institutions. Besides, he opened various schools and colleges of technical education. Being a JBT, he retired as a block elementary education officer (BEEO) from the Punjab Education Department. He was a rare example of humility and simplicity, who would be remembered for his immense contribution in the field of education. OC

Drugs seized from jail visitor

Tarn Taran: Staff of the Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, seized 418 intoxicating tablets from the possession of brother of a jail inmate on Thursday when he came to the jail to see his brother. The jail inmate and his brother have been booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act, 1894, and Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act by Goindwal Sahib police. The police said accused had been identified as Akashdeep Singh, jail inmate, and his brother Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Kirtowal. Arshdeep Singh had come to give his brother some items according to his requirement. On the basis of suspicion, jail staff checked the articles packed in the bag and found the intoxicants among them, said the police. OC

Training camp for farmers

Amritsar: A district-level training camp for farmers was organised by the Agriculture Department at the grain market in Jandiala Guru here on Thursday. A large number of farmers from the district attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Daljit Singh Gill informed farmers about the various schemes of the department. He said the department estimated paddy cultivation on nearly 1.80 lakh hectares in the district. The department had made all arrangements for pesticides and fertilisers required for the agriculture sector. He exhorted the farmers to stop burning crop residue to improve soil health and decrease pollution. Dr Gill stressed the need for direct seeding of rice crop, which saves water and input costs.

New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI

New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI

CJI makes comment while hearing assets case against former I...

Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court

Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court

Strict regime has become essential because of past experienc...

Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow

Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow

9-month gap must after 2nd dose

RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high

RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high

7.2% GDP growth projection | 7.8% RBI’s previous estimate

High taxes on grain keep pvt players off Punjab

High taxes on grain keep pvt players off Punjab

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Alarm bells for private goods carriers as long-route cargo shifts to Railways

3 labourers hurt in Vallah market clash in Amritsar

Arun Pal Singh is new Amritsar City Police Commissioner

One more Congress councillor joins AAP

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

RITES' 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

RITES' 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

78 unrecognised schools continue operations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation invites bids for biomining 7.5L MT waste at Dadu Majra dumping ground

Student ends life in Sector 41, Chandigarh

Vicky middukhera's Murder: Role of Punjabi singer's manager under lens

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Over Rs 154 crore in fines collected for covid violations in Delhi

Ambedkar University to hold all undergraduate admissions through CUET

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

Surviving traces of bygone era

Global attention shifts to keeping humans, planet healthy

Procurement begins at new grain market

Phillaur Bandh: Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'insulting' Dalits

~40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint

Rs 40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint

Ayurveda centre robbery cracked

Dr Kaustubh Sharma is new Ludhiana CP

3 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Two arrested with drugs

Patiala's Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Vaccination pace slows down in Patiala dsitrict

Punjabi University, Patiala, to study, document farmers' protest

Plantation drive at Bikram College in Patiala

Two-day meet on literature, climate change concludes