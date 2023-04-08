One booked for attacking cop

Amritsar: The Division B police have booked Shulaza Luthra of Chowk Baba Bhori Wala for allegedly scuffling with a traffic cop, ASI Gurnam Singh, when he stopped his car at a naka. TNS
Player takes charge as SHO
Amritsar: International hockey player Ramandeep Singh (under-training DSP) on Friday took charge as the SHO, Sadar police station. He had participated in the Olympics in 2016 as a member of the Indian Hockey team, besides taking part in the Asia Cup (2017), Asian Games (2014) and Common Wealth Games in 2014. He won a gold medal in the Asia Cup and Asian Games, besides winning a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games. He joined PPS as DSP in 2017. Neeraj Kumar, SHO, Sadar, was shifted as in-charge of the special branch. Meanwhile, Jayant Puri IPS (under-training ASP) has joined as the SHO, Division C police station. Parneet, SHO, Division C police, was shifted as in-charge of the economic offence wing.
Tribune Shorts
