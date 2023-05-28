One booked for fraud in Phagwara

Phagwara, May 27
The Nurmahal police have booked a salesman of a cooperative society on the charge of criminal breach of trust by a public servant.
Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhdev Singh has identified the accused as Mandeep, a salesman at Sanghe Khalsa Cooperative agricultural multi-purpose society. He is a resident of Pandori Jagir village.
The assistant registrar of the Phillaur cooperative society had complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police that Mandeep had embezzled the society’s funds.
The SHO said a case has been registered under Section 408 of the IPC following an inquiry. Further investigation is under way.
