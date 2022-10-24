One booked for molesting woman

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 23

A woman of Kallha village in the district was molested by a man of the same village when she was on way her home a week ago. In her complaint to the Sri Goindwal Sahib police, the victim, a teacher in a private school, alleged that after her school, she was returning home when the accused, identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Binder, forcibly took her to his house and molested her.

The accused threatened her against disclosing it to anybody. The accused was booked under Sections 354, 341 and 506 of the IPC. The accused is absconding, said the police.

#tarn taran