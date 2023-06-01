One booked for rape bid on teenage girl

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 31

The Chabal police booked a man, a resident of Emma Kalan here, for trying to rape a teenage girl here on Tuesday.

The police said the accused had been identified as 27-year-old Sikandar Singh. In her complaint, the victim told investigating officer Sub-Inspector Baljit Kaur said on Tuesday she was on her way home from the village government school when the accused who was standing at the gate of his house forcibly took her into his house.

As he was alone in the house, he tried to rape her but her mother appeared on the spot. On seeing her mother, the accused ran away from the spot.

The police said a case under Sections 376 and 511, Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act had been registered against the accused. The police have started conducting raids at the possible hideouts of the accused to arrest him, added the Chabal police.