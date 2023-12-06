One booked for raping girl

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

A resident of Bhindi Saidan, Jang Singh, has been booked for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Ajnala’s Sarangdev village. In her complaint, the victim alleged that on May 8, Jang raped her in her house. He even threatened to kill her if she confided in anybody about the incident.

The victim reportedly opened up to her mother about the ordeal only yesterday. The Ajnala police have registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC on the basis of the girl’s statement.