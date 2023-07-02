One booked for raping minor

Tarn Taran, July 1
The Bhikhiwind police booked Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Kalsian Kalan village, on the charge of raping a teenage girl on Thursday. The incident took place on June 23 but the police registered a case on June 29, a week after the incident. The police have registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.
