One booked for sexually exploiting teen in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 28

The Sadar police have booked Amritpal Singh, a resident of Pakhoke, for sexually exploiting a teenage girl.

Last week, the accused had sneaked into the victim’s house when she was home alone. He allegedly lured the girl to marry him, and took her to some unidentified location where he held her hostage for five days. The accused dropped the victim outside the village on Tuesday, and warned her against revealing it to anybody.

The victim confided her ordeal in her grandmother, who then took her to the Sadar police. The statement of the victim was recorded by Sub-Inspector Baljit Kaur.

The Sadar police have registered a case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and under the POCSO Act on Tuesday. The accused is currently at large.