One booked for snatching mobile

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Maqboolpura police have booked a youth for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a person outside The Nexus shopping mall. He was identified as Gurjeet Singh of Harike in Tarn Taran. He was identified after his SIM was used in the phone. The complainant Rahul Singh told the police that unknown youth snatched his phone from outside the Nexus mall. A probe found that a SIM card issued on the identity card of Gurjeet Singh of Harike was being used in the snatched phone. The police registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC in this regard. TNS

12 booked for murder bid

Amritsar: The Chatiwind police have booked 12 persons on the charge of attempt to murder after they barged into a house, ransacked it and thrashed the family. They also indulged in firing. The police have registered a case and raids were on to arrest them. An old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the incident.