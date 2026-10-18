One booked for stubble burning in Amritsar

The Chatiwind police have booked Rajpal Singh, a resident of Mule Chak village, for allegedly setting paddy stubble on fire, which spread to adjoining fields and destroyed a eucalyptus plantation spread over around two acres.

According to a complaint filed by Dharaminder Singh, a farmer from Mule Chak village, he had planted eucalyptus trees on around two acres of his agricultural land in Ibban Kalan village. He had hired Balwinder Singh, a resident of Patti, to look after the land.

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The complainant told the police that on October 14, he received a call from Balwinder, who informed him that Rajpal Singh, his neighbour from Mule Chak, had allegedly set paddy stubble in his fields on fire. The flames reportedly spread to the complainant’s land and damaged the plantation.