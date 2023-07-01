One booked on rape charge

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Bhindi Saida police have booked Raju of Shahpur village for allegedly raping a married woman in the village. The 38-year-old victim told the police that she had three children from marriage. She alleged that on June 6 when she was alone in the house the accused barged into the home and forcibly raped her. She said due to social insult she did not tell anyone at that time and now she mustered a courage and decided to lodge a complaint with the police. The police have registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC against Raju and raids were on to nab him. tns

Man robbed of mobile phones

Amritsar: Two unidentified persons snatched two mobile phones from Ritin Kumar, a resident of Nabipur in Gurdaspur. He said yesterday he was present near langar hall at Nijjar village when two unidentified persons snatched his two mobile phones and ran away towards Rayya side. The police have registered a case and further probe was on. tns

3 booked for illegal mining

Amritsar: The Ramdas police have booked three persons — Surjit Singh and his two sons Gurpinder Singh and Bhapinder Singh — all residents of Thoba village on the charge of illegal sand mining. Karan Goel, junior engineer-cum-assistant mining officer told that the accused were involved in the illegal excavation of sand in Dariya Moosa village. The team visited the spot and found signs of illegal mining. Following this, a case under Section 21(1) of the Mining and Mineral Act was registered against them. No arrest was made till now. tns

One robbed of bike, mobile

Amritsar: Kuldeep Raj, an electrician, told the police on Thursday that at around 11.50 pm he was returning home after repairing a light and reached near Radha Krishna Medicity Hospital when four persons on two bikes stopped him. They snatched his bike and mobile phone, besides purse and fled. The Mohkampura police have registered a case. tns

Man beats wife to death

Tarn Taran: A man beat his wife to death in Khadoor Sahib village during the early hours on Friday. The accused was suspicious of the character of his wife and daughter. The deceased has been identified as Manjit Kaur (50). Accused Sarabjit Singh managed to flee the spot after committing the crime in his Swift car. Kawaljit Kaur, the daughter of the couple, lodged a complaint in this regard at the Goindwal Sahib police station. She said her father was suspicious of the character of both her mother and herself. “My father beat my mother severely at 4 in the morning and threw her downstairs from the roof top,” Kawaljit alleged. She added: “My mother's bones of legs and arms were broken when she was thrown down from the roof top.” The victim was brought to the Khadoor Sahib Civil Hospital where doctors declared her dead. SHO Sukhbir Singh said a case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered.