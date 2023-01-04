One-day placement camp today

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, JANUARY 3

District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise will hold a one-day placement camp in which different companies will hire youths for various posts like manager, team leader, business development executive, billing executive, sales executive and delivery persons. The camp will be organised at District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise’s office on Wednesday.

Bureau’s deputy director Vikram Jeet said famous companies like HDFC Life, Jackson agency, e-cart logistics will participate in the placement camp.